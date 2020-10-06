Coach Sean McVay expects Akers (ribs) to return Sunday at Washington, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Akers has missed the past two games due to separated rib cartilage sustained Week 2. He'll have a chance to show he's made progress in his recovery with an appearance at practice Wednesday. During Akers' absence, Malcolm Brown has played 13 more offensive snaps than Darrell Henderson, but the latter has out-touched the former, 30-21. It'll be interesting to see the breakdown of reps if Akers is able to gain clearance to play this weekend.