Akers rushed nine times for 35 yards and turned his only target into a 19-yard reception during Sunday's 28-17 loss to Miami.

Akers broke a 10-yard gain on his first carry of the game and also looked dangerous while breaking three tackles on his lone reception. The rookie is ready for an expanded role, and while there's still a lot competition in the Los Angeles backfield, sophomore Darrell Henderson sustained a thigh injury Sunday. Even if Henderson is ready to go in Week 10, it would be surprising if Akers didn't begin to see more consistent opportunities following the Rams' Week 9 bye. There's no questioning his talent.