Coach Sean McVay relayed after Saturday's preseason game at Cincinnati that Akers (undisclosed) hasn't reached the point where he can do a full-speed workout, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

At the same time, McVay said fellow running back Darrell Henderson (undisclosed) fit in such a workout Saturday, indicating he's drawing closer to a return to practice. The Rams have less than two weeks remaining before a Week 1 matchup with the Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8, so the sooner Akers and Henderson mix into drills, the better for their prospects to play. Behind that RB duo, Kyren Williams and Jake Funk are the next players up in L.A.'s backfield.