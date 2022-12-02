Akers (illness) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Akers has yet to mix into drills during Week 13 prep as he contends with an illness. His status at Friday's session thus will be something to watch for, as another DNP could put him in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Seahawks. If he's able to suit up this weekend, Akers likely would be the Rams' No. 2 running back after he handled a 30 percent share of snaps to Kyren Williams' 70 percent this past Sunday at Kansas City.