Akers carried the ball six times for 22 yards and failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

The 22 yards actually wound up leading the Rams, as the team's backfield featured a three-way split of the workload between Akers, Darrell Henderson (seven touches) and Kyren Williams (four touches). Working in a sputtering offense behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, it will be almost impossible for any of the backs in this committee to make a fantasy impact in Week 11 against the Saints.