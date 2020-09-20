Akers left Sunday's game at Philadelphia due to a rib injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Akers played 24 of the Rams' 73 offensive snaps Week 1 against the Cowboys, turning 14 carries into 39 yards and his sole target into a four-yard catch. The 2020 second-round pick opened his second career game with three rushes for 13 yards before heading to the sideline on the team's first possession. With Akers questionable to return, L.A.'s backfield has been whittled down to Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson.