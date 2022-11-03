Akers (personal) participated in Thursday's team walk-through session, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

The Rams will release their second Week 9 practice report later Thursday, and if Akers is listed as full participant or removed from the report entirely, it would be an indication that he's on track to play Sunday in Tampa Bay after a two-game, three-week hiatus from the team. Though the Rams weren't able to find a trade partner for Akers ahead of Tuesday's deadline, both player and team seem to have at least temporarily mended their relationship. Prior to leaving the team, Akers had seen his role reduced in favor of Darrell Henderson, as he played fewer than 40 percent of the Rams' snaps on offense in Weeks 4 and 5. Given that he's averaging just 3.0 yards per carry this season and isn't much of an asset as a pass catcher, Akers may occupy a small role in the Rams' running-back rotation if he's active this Sunday.