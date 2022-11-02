Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he's "very encouraged with the dialogue" he's had with Akers (personal) and agent David Mulugheta, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire reports.

McVay suggested Akers still wants to be part of the Rams, despite a number of recent signal suggesting otherwise. Player and team reportedly are still discussing options after Akers wasn't dealt at the trade deadline, potentially leaving the door open for the running back to contribute gain this season. McVay did say waiving Akers is a possibility, however.