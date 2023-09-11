Akers rushed 22 times for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-13 win over Seattle.

Akers was having trouble passing the line of scrimmage Sunday, posting an abysmal mark of 1.3 YPC. A late touchdown from the 24-year-old saved this from being a horrendous fantasy performance. Kyren Williams (15-52-2) clearly outperformed Akers out of the gates, while also receiving two targets to the latter's none. Akers' fantasy managers can only hang their hats on the sheer volume Akers received Sunday, but the Rams are unlikely to run the ball 40 times every week. It will be interesting to see which Rams' tailback gets more run against the 49ers in Week 2 after Sunday's results.