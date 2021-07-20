Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training recently, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Following a strong finish to his rookie campaign, the 2020 second-round pick appeared ready for a starring role in the Los Angeles backfield. Instead, he'll begin a lengthy rehab process, hoping to return to practice next spring/summer. With Akers out for the season, the Rams are left with Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais, Otis Anderson and Jake Funk in the backfield. They'll likely add a running back (or two) via free agency or trade in the coming days.