Akers (personal), who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, may have played his last down in Los Angeles, as the Rams are expected to field trade offers on the running back, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Akers was absent from practices Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for the Week 6 game, and Rapoport relays that the 23-year-old's decision to step away from the team stemmed from philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay. Sources tell Rapoport that the relationship between player and coach has remained cordial, so the possibility exists that Akers may be able to put aside his differences with the Rams and resume playing for the team if a trade suitor can't be found. The belief is that Akers will draw significant trade interest, however, despite his struggles to regain explosiveness as a ballcarrier since he suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in July 2021. At least for Week 6 and likely beyond, Darrell Henderson is expected to serve as the Rams' clear top running back, with Malcolm Brown and Ronnie Rivers providing depth behind him.