The Rams ruled out Akers (ribs) for Sunday's game in Buffalo, J.B. Long of the Los Angeles Rams Radio Network reports.

After failing to practice all week, Akers will miss the first game of his career due to separated rib cartilage. With the rookie second-rounder sidelined, L.A.'s backfield will be led by some combination of Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. Brown himself is playing through a broken left pinky finger, so the breakdown of reps between the two could be more of an even split than would be expected under normal circumstances.