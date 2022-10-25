Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Akers (personal) is not likely to be active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

McVay also said that the Rams have spoken to teams about Akers, who was inactive Week 6 versus the Panthers, with the NFL trade deadline one week away. It's worth noting that McVay wouldn't rule out keeping Akers in Los Angeles, saying it's "definitely still an option," but DaSilva notes that it 'it seems highly likely' the two sides eventually part ways. DaSilva also mentions that the Jaguars traded James Robinson to the Jets as recently as Monday, only receiving a conditional sixth-round pick in exchange, so it remains to be seen how much of a return the Rams will be able to negotiate out of suitors for Akers.