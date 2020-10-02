Akers (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic notes that Akers did some work on a side field with the training staff during Friday's practice, so he at least seems to be making a degree of progress. A return to practice with his teammates would be the next step, perhaps setting him up to play Week 5 against Washington. The Rams figure to use Darrell Henderson as their lead runner against the Giants on Sunday, with Malcolm Brown also in line to get some playing time. The backfield could get messy again once Akers is able to return from his rib cartilage injury.