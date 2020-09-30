Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Akers won't practice but is considered day-to-day, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Akers has yet to resume practicing since suffering separated rib cartilage Week 2, which paved the way for Darrell Henderson to lead Los Angeles' backfield against the Bills on Sunday and break out with 20 carries for 114 rushing yards, plus a score. McVay's diagnosis of Akers as being day-to-day hints at optimism that the rookie second-round pick could return soon, perhaps even as early as Week 4 versus the Giants if he's able to quickly up his practice activity, but by the time he does get back on the field Henderson could have already made a convincing argument for a larger committee role.