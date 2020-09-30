Coach Sean McVay said that Akers (ribs) won't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Akers has yet to resume practicing since suffering separated rib cartilage Week 2, which paved the way for Darrell Henderson to lead Los Angeles' backfield against the Bills this past weekend and break out with 20 carries for 114 rushing yards, plus a score. McVay's day-to-day label for Akers hints at optimism that the rookie second-round pick could return soon, perhaps even as early as Sunday's game against the Giants. Even if Akers gains clearance for the weekend, he still may have to settle for complementary work behind Henderson and Malcolm Brown.