Akers (ribs) will be held out of practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After Sunday's win against the Jets, the Rams revealed Akers separated some rib cartilage, which didn't allow him to get on the field after taking the Rams' first three carries of the game. He's considered day-to-day, while veteran Malcolm Brown also won't practice Wednesday due to a broken left pinky finger. At the moment, Darrell Henderson is the healthiest of the Rams' trio of running backs.