Coach Sean McVay said he wants to see "an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out" from Akers, who got only three carries off the bench in a 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Darrell Henderson not only got the start but played 82 percent of offensive snaps, taking 13 carries for 47 yards and five catches for 26 yards. It wasn't efficient production, but Henderson took advantage of the rare gaps he saw behind a struggling offensive line, while Akers managed no gain from his three carries on 12 snaps (18 percent). McVay did say Akers did some positive things, and a Week 2 home game against Atlanta provides a better matchup for both backs to get involved. Even so, fantasy managers that drafted Akers as a starter need to be thinking about alternatives now that they've seen Henderson operating as the lead back.