Dicker, who signed with the Rams as undrafted free agent last Wednesday, has been listed as a punter by the team, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Dicker worked as a kicker and punter for the Texas Longhorns last season. Although successful as a kicker, he also averaged 46.8 yards per attempt on 47 punts last season, which was good enough for third best in the Big 12. Following the release of veteran Johnny Hekker this offseason, the Rams signed Riley Dixon, who had been serving as the Giants' punter before his own release. Dicker ultimately could provide competition to not only Dixon, but also returning kicker Matt Gay.