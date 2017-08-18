Rams' Carlos Davis: Signs deal with Rams
Davis signed with the Rams on Friday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Davis is an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, and while listed as a defensive back, he made his mark as a star returner in college. If he wants to find his way onto the Rams' final roster, he'll likely have to impress the special teams unit.
