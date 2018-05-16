Rams' Carlos Thompson: Lands on IR
Thompson (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, according to the leagues' transaction log.
Thompson was waived earlier this week with an injury designation, but it still isn't certain what the linebacker is dealing with. In any case, the Ole Miss product will spend the remainder of the 2018 season on IR unless he and the Rams agree to an injury settlement.
