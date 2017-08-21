Rams' Carlos Thompson: Likely out several weeks with ankle issue
Thompson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Previous reports indicated that Thompson was dealing with a knee issue but it actually appears that his ankle is what is bothering him at the moment. Thompson's roster spot seems like it could be in jeopardy given his absence, but that's more speculation than anything else.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...