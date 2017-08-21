Play

Thompson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Previous reports indicated that Thompson was dealing with a knee issue but it actually appears that his ankle is what is bothering him at the moment. Thompson's roster spot seems like it could be in jeopardy given his absence, but that's more speculation than anything else.

