Thompson was carted off the field on a stretcher during Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Alden Gonzalez of EPSN.com reports.

The injury appears to be a significant one. Thompson is a depth linebacker for the Rams, and the injury is not expected to be of fantasy significance.

