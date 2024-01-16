Wentz finished the 2023 regular season completing 17 of 24 pass attempts for 163 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and added 17 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

After Matthew Stafford went down with a thumb injury and missed part of Week 8 and all of Week 9, Brett Rypien came in and performed poorly (18-of-38 for 172 yards and an interception), prompting the Rams to take a chance on Wentz. For his part, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2016 proved up to the task against the 49ers in Week 18, taking the reigns and helping Puka Nacua set the all-time rookie reception and receiving yard marks while turning in nearly as many rushing attempts in one game as he had in eight games with the Commanders in 2022. Wentz still wants to be a starting quarterback heading into his age-31 campaign, and the unrestricted free agent might get one more chance to prove he can helm an offense with the cavalcade of ineffective and injured quarterbacks that littered the NFL landscape in 2023. If that doesn't work out, a return to the Rams to be a quality backup behind Stafford seems like a distinct possibility.