Brewer has opted out of the 2020 season, the Rams' official site reports.

Brewer has "higher risk" next to his name on the reserve/Opt-Out list due to his history with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Active from Weeks 11-17 last season, the special-teamer and occasional O-lineman is looking "forward to getting back on the field in 2021 and beyond."