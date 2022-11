Brewer is out 4-6 weeks with an MCL injury which will require surgery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Brewer suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and had started the team's last two games at right guard. The loss of the 25-year-old is another blow of the Rams offensive line, which has been ravaged by injuries all season. Oday Aboushi will likely be the next man up at right guard for the Rams on Sunday against the Saints.