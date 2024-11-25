Rozeboom recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) including a tackle for loss during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.
While a dreadful day overall for the Rams defense, it was a banner day for the veteran linebacker, who notched his third start with double-digit tackles out of his last four, and fifth on the season. The continued volume of tackles should keep Rozeboom on the IDP radar as the Rams travel to New Orleans in Week 13.
More News
-
Rams' Christian Rozeboom: Makes plays vs. Patriots•
-
Rams' Christian Rozeboom: Active Monday night•
-
Rams' Christian Rozeboom: Dealing with neck injury•
-
Rams' Christian Rozeboom: Leads team in tackles•
-
Rams' Christian Rozeboom: Productive despite loss•
-
Rams' Christian Rozeboom: Logs 11 tackles in loss•