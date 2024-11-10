Rozeboom (neck) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Rozeboom was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, but he popped up on Saturday's injury report due to neck soreness. Despite his late addition to the injury report, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that Rozeboom is "feeling good" and should be good to go for Monday's contest.