Rozeboom registered eight tackles (three solo) during the Rams' 19-9 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Rozeboom played 60 defensive snaps Sunday for the second time of the regular season, and he finished as the Rams' second-leading tackler behind Jaylen McCollough (nine). Rozeboom has recorded at least eight combined tackles in six straight games, and he's up to 128 tackles (66 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass defenses (one interception) across 15 regular-season games.