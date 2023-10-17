Rozeboom recorded three tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 26-9 win versus Arizona.
Deep in Rams territory with the Cardinals threatening to tie the game with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Rozeboom ran underneath a short pass over the middle intended for Zach Ertz to flip the momentum back towards his squad. He'll look to add onto his breakout season versus Pittsburgh in Week 7.
