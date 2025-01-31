Rozeboom recorded 135 tackles (69 solo), including 1.0 sacks, an interception and four passes defended during the 2024 regular season.

Despite finishing 17th out of all qualifying players with 135 tackles, Rozeboom's actual performance at linebacker was more of a mixed bag, as he struggled with missed tackles and managed only a single sack over 785 snaps on defense. An unrestricted free agent, Rozeboom may have to find a new home in the offseason while the Rams look to add a playmaker alongside Omar Speights at inside linebacker.