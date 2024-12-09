Rozeboom recorded eight tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 44-42 victory against the Bills.

Outside of Rozeboom and Darius Williams, no Ram recorded more than four tackles. It was a fairly miserable overall performance for the Rams' defense, as Josh Allen rang up six total touchdowns and the Rams failed to record a sack or a turnover. An injury-riddled San Francisco offense is a much more tantalizing prospect for Rozeboom and the Rams' defense in Week 15.