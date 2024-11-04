Rozeboom recorded 11 tackles (eight solo), including two tackles for loss, during Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory against the Seahawks.
The first of Rozeboom's two tackles for loss occurred after a botched snap by Geno Smith, which allowed Rozeboom to stop Kenneth Walker for a total loss of 21 yards on the play. Rozeboom's 11 tackles tied a season high, and he'll look to keep the pressure on against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in Week 10.
