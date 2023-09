Rozeboom recorded six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's season opening victory over the Seahawks.

Rozeboom was on the field for 32 defensive plays (70 percent), as well as 14 on special teams (50%). He primarily played a depth role for the Rams in 2022, so he is taking advantage of his new starting job so far this season. The inside linebacker will look to stay active in Week 2 when the 49ers come to LA.