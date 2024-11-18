Rozeboom recorded 11 total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.

The South Dakota State product tallied 10-or-more stops for the fourth time this season Sunday, having now recorded 79 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, through the Rams' first 10 games. Rozeboom trails just Quentin Lake on the Rams' defense in total tackles, and he's expected to continue being a viable IDP option as the Eagles travel to Los Angeles in Week 12.