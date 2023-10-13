Rozeboom (thigh) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The linebacker dealt with a neck injury last week but ultimately played in the Rams' loss to the Eagles. Rozeboom will have one more practice to ramp up before Los Angeles' Week 6 game against Arizona on Sunday. The fourth-year pro has 27 tackles in five games, including one start, this season.