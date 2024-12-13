Rozeboom recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and 1.0 sacks during Thursday's 12-6 victory against the 49ers.

Along with leading the team in tackles, Rozeboom earned the first sack of his five-year career, bringing down Brock Purdy on the final play of the game. Rozeboom now sits with 120 tackles (63 solo) on the year, both career highs, and will have another chance to rack up tackles against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in Week 16.