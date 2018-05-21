Rams' Chunky Clements: Inks deal with Rams
Clements signed with the Rams on Monday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The former Houston Texan appeared in two games with the organization last season before being released ahead of the new league year in March. Clements will be a depth option along the defensive front considering the Rams' immense collection of talent there with Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers.
