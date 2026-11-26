Daniels did not draw a target or log a touch Wednesday in a 26-13 win against the Packers.

After posting a career-high 61 percent offensive snap share in Week 10 against Arizona, Daniels logged just a 22 percent share Wednesday. That was still good for third among Rams wideouts behind Konata Mumpfield (90 percent) and Xavier Smith (23 percent), but Daniels didn't get a pass thrown his way. If Davante Adams (hamstring) is able to return to action in Week 13 against the Chiefs on Thursday, Dec. 3, Daniels' prospects for making an impact in the passing game will likely fall even further.