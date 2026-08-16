Rams' CJ Daniels: Records two catches vs. Kansas City

Daniels caught two passes on five targets for 18 yards during the Rams' 20-12 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.

Puka Nacua (groin), Davante Adams and Jordan Whittington were all sidelined for Saturday's exhibition contest, allowing Daniels to be listed as a starter. Daniels had a somewhat quiet game, though he connected with Ty Simpson on a 16-yard catch to set the Rams up deep in Chiefs' territory, leading to a two-yard touchdown pass from Simpson to Dean Connors on the next play. Daniels was a sixth-round selection of the Rams in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the rookie is competing against Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield and Tyler Scott for a depth role on offense. The Rams' next preseason game takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Saints.