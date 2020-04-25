Rams' Clay Johnston: Joins Rams in seventh round

The Rams selected Johnston (knee) in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 234th overall.

Johnston (6-foot-1, 227 pounds) served as Baylor's starting middle linebacker for three years from 2017-19, but he missed the final seven games of his senior season due to an ACL injury, recovery from which also kept him sidelined leading up to the draft. If Johnston can put his injury history behind him, he could offer upside as a special-teams asset and reserve linebacker for the Rams.