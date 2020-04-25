Rams' Clay Johnston: Joins Rams in seventh round
The Rams selected Johnston (knee) in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 234th overall.
Johnston (6-foot-1, 227 pounds) served as Baylor's starting middle linebacker for three years from 2017-19, but he missed the final seven games of his senior season due to an ACL injury, recovery from which also kept him sidelined leading up to the draft. If Johnston can put his injury history behind him, he could offer upside as a special-teams asset and reserve linebacker for the Rams.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.