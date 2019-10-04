Play

Matthews had five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Thursday's 30-29 loss at Seattle.

Matthews now has a sack in all five games this season (six sacks total) as he's taken full advantage of the additional attention geared towards Aaron Donald. The veteran linebacker is poised for his most productive season since 2014, which is the last time he reached double-digit sacks.

