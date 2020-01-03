Matthews recorded just a single sack and only 15 tackles (eight solo) over the final seven games of the 2019 season.

After exploding out of the gate for 19 tackles (16 solo) and six sacks through the first five games of the year, Matthews sustained a jaw injury in Week 5 and then didn't return until Week 10 following the Rams' bye. He never regained his early-season form, and it was a disappointing finish for the veteran. Matthews enters the final season of his two-year, $9.25 million contract in 2020.