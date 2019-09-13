Play

Matthews (back) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews was able to progress nicely throughout the week, going from missing practice Wednesday to a limited participation Thursday to practicing fully Friday. Head coach Sean McVay expressed optimism Thursday that the former Packer would be able to suit up Sunday, and that optimism seems to be coming to fruition.

