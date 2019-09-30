Play

Matthews had five tackles (four solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Jameis Winston dropped back to pass 41 times on Sunday, but the Rams were only able to record two sacks for negative-nine yards in the game. Matthews has a sack in all four games (five sacks total) this season and has already eclipsed his sack total from 2018.

