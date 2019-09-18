Play

Matthews made three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Saints.

Matthews has shown flashes of his old self through two weeks, registering two sacks and a forced fumble thus far. He'll look to continue his early success in Week 3's road game versus the Browns, as Baker Mayfield has already been dropped eight times this season.

