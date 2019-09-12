Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that he's "optimistic" Matthews (back) will be available for Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews was also able to get in a limited practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session. While it's possible that the team was giving the former Packer a veteran's rest day, his participation in Friday's practice will be worth monitoring. If Matthews can't play Sunday, either Natrez Patrick or Samson Ebukam would fill in for him at outside linebacker.