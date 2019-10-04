Coach Sean McVay said that Matthews suffered a broken jaw in Thursday's 30-29 loss to the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Matthews is scheduled to undergo surgery and miss around 4-to-6 weeks.

Matthews' injury is a tough break for the Rams' pass rush, given that he had logged six sacks through the team's first five games. Samson Ebukam will likely act as the main replacement for Matthews, stepping into a starting role at outside linebacker opposite Dante Fowler Jr.