Matthews made three tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's win over the Panthers.

The 33-year-old continues to prove his pass rushing ability, running his career sack total to 84.5 with the sack Sunday. Coming off a career-low sack total in 2018, Matthews could be eager to eager prove he's still among the league's best. It should be tougher sledding for Matthews in Week 2 as Drew Brees and the Saints come to town next Sunday.