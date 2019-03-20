Rams' Clay Matthews: Signs with Rams

Matthews will be heading to Los Angeles for the 2019 season after agreeing to a deal with the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network

After spending the first decade of his career in Green Bay, Matthews will return to his roots of Southern California and join the Rams. The veteran outside linebacker saw his production drop in recent years, as he posted a career-low 3.5 sacks in 2018, and is coming off consecutive seasons with just 43 tackles. However, he still holds value as an edge rusher when his snaps our limited. He should have no problem carving out a role in the Rams' linebacker rotation in 2019.